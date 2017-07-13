Cigarettes worth €3.5m seized at Dublin Port

Cigarettes thought to be worth €3.5m have been seized by officers at Dublin Port.

They were hidden in a container which arrived on a ship from Vietnam, via Rotterdam last night.

Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner was deployed in an intelligence-led operation and the cigarettes were identified in a shipping container said to contain “paper”.

The seized cigarettes, 'cheap whites' branded “Jin Ling”, have a retail value of €3.5m representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €2.8m.

Revenue continues to target the supply of illicit tobacco products, with a view to disrupting the supply chain, seizing the illicit product and prosecuting those responsible.

This latest seizure brings to almost 15m the number of smuggled cigarettes that Revenue have seized in the last two weeks.

Revenue officers have carried out follow-up searches under warrant of premises in counties Roscommon and Waterford and the investigation is ongoing, with a view to prosecution.