Christmas thieves foiled by 56-year-old safe during break-in at Limerick solicitor’s office

Client confidentiality was most definitely in ‘safe keeping’ at a Co Limerick legal practice as burglars wasted an entire night in the run-up to Christmas trying to crack a 56-year-old safe, writes David Raleigh

In a case supporting the nostalgic notion that they don’t make them like they used to, an old Chubb safe, purchased by Jim Dennison Snr all the way back in 1961, proved too much for today’s criminals.

In a scene almost straight from the ‘World’s Dumbest Criminals’ series, the burglars spent all of six hours battering away with kango hammers, nail bars and lump hammers, it has emerged, but to no avail.

The old safe located on the Main Street, Abbeyfeale practice of Dennison Solicitors, stood strong during the all-night onslaught before the robbers finally gave up and fled the premises empty-handed before dawn.

“They went straight for the safe. I’m not sure what they would have thought would be in it as we don’t keep cash on the premises. But it was a complete waste of time,” said James Dennison, who today runs the practice founded by his father.

“They got nothing. They stayed hammering away for around six hours, we estimate.”

“My father was old-school and held that an essential part of any legal firm is a safe to hold wills and title deeds.

“He went all out when he bought this one. He went to London in 1961 to deal directly with Chubb, the makers of the best safes in the world. He specified a safe to bankers standard.”

“My father’s uncle, the Late Jack Healy from Brosnan, installed the safe to the strict specifications set out by Chubb, which included building a concrete and steel reinforced room around the safe.”

“The safe door dominates the reception in the legal firm, and it has held several thousands of client files over the years. The burglars must have expected a safe like that has to hold cash.”

“It doesn’t but even if it did, it seems to have stood the test of time.”

“It was an awful lot of effort to go away empty-handed.”