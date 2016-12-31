Christmas recruitment drive sees 115 nurses join HSE

A three-day recruitment drive run by the Health Service Executive in Dublin and Waterford has resulted in 115 nurses being offered permanent contracts.

The campaign, targeting nurses who were home from abroad to visit family for the Christmas period, came as the HSE attempt to fill 1,000 permanent jobs.

Less than 200 nurses attended for interviews or career advice.

However a HSE spokesperson said the recruitment event was the first in a number of such initiatives planned around the country in 2017.