Christmas FM breaks fundraising record

Christmas FM has announced that it has exceeded all previous fundraising targets by raising more than €360,000 for Focus Ireland this year.

The money raised by the charity radio station will directly support more than 300 families out of homelessness this year.

The 2016 fundraising figure brings to €1.25m the amount the radio station has raised for charities since its inception in 2008.

Previous charity partners have included ISPCC, Barnardos, Simon, Age Action, Aware and Make-A-Wish Ireland.

Garvan Rigby, co-founder of Christmas FM, said: "We would like to thank everyone who helped to make this possible - our generous and loyal listeners, this year’s on-air sponsors An Post, Tesco and Cadbury, the Ballsbridge Hotel who once again provided us with a home for our radio studio, and all the volunteers involved in the day to day running of the station.

"We are absolutely thrilled."

Sinead Price, co-director of fundraising at Focus Ireland, said: "I would like to sincerely thank everyone at Christmas FM and the station's loyal listeners who showed incredible support for our work to fight homelessness by raising over €360,000.

"The money raised exceeded all of our expectations and highlights the great work of the volunteers at Christmas FM and the amazing generosity of the public who dug deep to help us reach our goal to support over 300 families out of homelessness.

"This is a wonderful achievement and will change the lives of hundreds of families and children who can now escape the nightmare of homelessness and look forward to a more positive future in their own home, we are so thankful to Christmas FM, the BAI and to the public for their overwhelming support."