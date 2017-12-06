Christmas cyber crimes becoming more sophisticated

Cyber crimes targeting the Christmas market are becoming more sophisticated.

Fraud experts are warning consumers to protect themselves from shopping scams by being extra vigilant this season, especially when it comes to online buying and phone scams.

Fraud expert Niamh Davenport says scams target all kinds of people.

"It’s your email scams with really good offers, goes to all ages, and social media scams with offers that sound too good to be true.

"What we’re saying to people is just be wary of what you’re posting on social media, Facebook ads, different things like that, just to really think about it before you click and buy on those kinds of ads."