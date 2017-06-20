Christian Brothers urged to find alternative to selling school playing fields to fund redress

Parents and the principal of a school in south Dublin are battling to stop its playing fields being sold.

The Christian Brothers are putting Clonkeen College's pitches in Deansgrange on the market for housing.

The move is aimed at raising money for a redress fund for survivors of clerical sex abuse.

However, the school's principal Edward Melly says the fields should not be sacrificed.

"The Department of Education are promoting wellbeing, it's been emphasised, the importance of schools looking after, not only the physical wellbeing but the mental wellbeing of students," he said.

"Playing fields are an integral part of that.

"Playing fields are not just for the elite sportsmen - they're for all of our sportspeople and anybody who wants to get out in the fresh air in schools, and they're priceless to the school."