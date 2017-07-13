Christian Brothers sell Dublin school pitches to raise money for clerical abuse compensation scheme

Playing pitches at a south Dublin school, which were controversially put on the market, have been sold.

Parents and staff at Clonkeen College in Deansgrange had tried to block the sale of the 7.5 acres for housing.

The Christian Brothers said they needed to raise money for a compensation scheme for survivors of abuse.

Local politicians unsuccessfully tried to have the land rezoned so it could only be used for recreational purposes.

However, the Education Minister Richard Bruton has confirmed in the Dáil the sale has gone through and cannot be reversed.