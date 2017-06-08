Children's Rights Alliance to review ways to improve experience for asylum seekers

The Children's Rights Alliance will today review recommendations made two years ago to improve conditions for asylum seekers living in Ireland.

It follows the recent Supreme Court ruling that found that the ban on asylum seekers seeking work could be unconstitutional.

The McMahon report examined ways to improve direct provision and today, a conference in Dublin will look at what progress has been made since then and what more needs to be done.

Chief executive of the Children's Rights Alliance Tanya Ward said they would be hearing from experts in the field of human rights, and from some young people who have lived in direct provision.

"When we met these children, they were really upfront with us about what they had experienced, and we essentially made a promise to them that we would try to change things for them, and for every child who enters direct provision," she said.

"They've put it back to us and said 'thank you for what you've done, but you need to go much further for children in direct provision'."