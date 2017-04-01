Children's Minister promises independent review of childcare costs

The Children's Minister Katherine Zappone has promised an independent review of the cost of childcare.

The root-and-branch review comes as Early Childhood Ireland say there is a chronic staffing crisis in the sector.

Their research says 86% of créches and pre-schools are concerned about being able to recruit trained staff, while almost half have had to settle for workers with lower qualifications than they wanted.

The average Irish family spends 34% of household income on childcare, double the European average.

"Affordability is clearly a very important issue in the whole early years discussion. Irish families pay twice the European average," said Early Childhood Ireland CEO, Teresa Heeney.

"The average European family pays 17% of the cost of childcare whereas an Irish family pays 34% out of their income on childcare. That's a huge issue of concern."