Children's Minister hoping to find new service model to better serve abuse victims

Ireland is at a key moment for child protection, according to the Children's Minister.

On Universal Children's Day today, Katherine Zappone has committed to €750m in investment for child and family agency Tusla next year to improve their practices.

Information gathered from a fact-finding mission to centres in Britain and Northern Ireland in the next few weeks will also be used to review frontline services.

Minister Zappone said they are looking for a model that will better serve children.

"Well, what I hope is that we'll find better ways, both in policy but also in practice, to provide protection for children, especially those who have experienced some of the more serious forms of abuse, that we will have a model where we can bring together social workers, the Gardaí, perhaps even people who can legally represent the children and their families, into the one place," she said.