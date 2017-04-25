Children's Minister: Any delay in abortion referendum would be a betrayal of women's rights

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone has said that a referendum on abortion should take place by next spring, at the latest - and any delay would be a betrayal of women's rights.

An all-party Oireachtas Committee will be established shortly to consider a recommendation from the Citizens Assembly - which voted in favour of replacing the Eighth Amendment.

Katherine Zappone says politicians must provide leadership on this issue.

Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald and Social Protection Minister Leo Varadkar have said the vote should happen in 2018.

Speaking at the graduation of 143 gardaí at Templemore College yesterday, Minister Fitzgerald said: “My own particular view is that there should be a referendum next year. I certainly think, given the timescale that has been outlined, that’s ( referendum next year) certainly a very real possibility.”