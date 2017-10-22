Children's Hospital water sprinkler system 'will exceed what safety legislation requires'

(UPDATED)

The board of the National Children's Hospital has said the provision of fire sprinkler protection measures in the new hospital will exceed the number that is set out within the fire safety regulation legislation.

The board was responding to earlier reports that it had applied to be relieved of some of the fire safety conditions attached to the planning permission for the €1bn project.

A spokesperson for the board confirmed it had appealed a number of conditions attached to the project's fire safety certificate, without detailing these at this stage, but said the hospital would be fully equipped with a sprinkler system that exceeds current legal requirements.

In a statement, the board said: "The safety of children attending the new children's hospital and that of their parents and visitors, together with hospital staff and the wider community, is the primary concern for all those involved in this project.

"The National Paediatric Hospital Development Board held extensive consultations with the Dublin City Council Fire Brigade in preparation for the application of the Fire Safety Certificate for the new children's hospital, and we are confident that the fire safety design measures we have proposed are both compliant with, and indeed exceed, current regulations and standards.

"The provision of fire sprinkler protection planned for the new children's hospital will exceed the number that is set out within the fire safety regulation legislation.

"A statutory process is underway in relation to a number of conditions relating to the Fire Safety Certificate. A decision is expected from on An Bord Pleanála by year end and the NPHDB will comply with any fire safety requirements associated with ABP's decision."