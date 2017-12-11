Children with special educational needs negatively impacted by school transport schemes, report finds

A new report into school transport has found some children with special educational needs were negatively impacted by some of the schemes.

The Ombudsman for Children's report has found a number of cases where the provision of school transport was not in the child's best interests.

It finds that for some of the most vulnerable children such as those with disabilities, improvements need to be made.

The report says school transport is a children's rights issue, as the availability of it can be a critical part in fulfilling a child's right to an education.

It calls for greater flexibility within the schemes for children with special educational needs and disabilities.