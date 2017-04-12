Children among six taken to hospital after overnight fire at Tallaght apartment block

Six people were taken to hospital after a fire in a block of apartments in Dublin overnight.

Gardaí say the alarm was raised at about 1.30am in the building near the Tallaght Luas stop.

Three adults and three children were taken to hospital.

None are believed to have been seriously injured.

Dublin Fire Brigade said that it had to rescue 11 people in total, some of them from the building's balcony.

