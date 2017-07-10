Child, aged 3, dies in Dublin stabbing incident; woman in ’serious’ condition in hospital

A young child has died in a stabbing incident in south Dublin.

It is believed to have happened at a house in Poddle Park, Crumlin, at around 7pm this evening.

Emergency services found the child, said to be a three-year-old boy, with suspected stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is also reported that a woman in her early 40s had knife wounds in the incident and is being treated at St James’ Hospital where her condition is described as serious.

Gardaí have sealed off the scene and are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

An incident room has been established at Crumlin Garda Station.

Gardaí are said to be following several lines of inquiry.