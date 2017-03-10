Chernobyl Children International to celebrate Irish contributions over last 30 years

Chernobyl Children International are preparing to celebrate the major role that Ireland plays in helping to save the lives of hundreds of children born with genetic heart defects in Eastern Ukraine.

It is 30 years since the world's worst nuclear disaster and the United Nations has declared that the actual date - April 26th - will in future be designated as Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day.

It follows years of campaigning by the charity's founder Adi Roach, who is travelling to Dublin today for their annual fundraiser.

She's paying tribute to the Irish host families who have taken over 25,000 children on rest breaks and holidays.

"It's a great opportunity to say an extraordinary big thank you to the generosity to the people of Ireland who have been with us for just over 30 years as a charity.

"Today is a celebration of Irish capacity to show our common shared humanity."