Check your EuroMillions tickets here
02/01/2018 - 21:01:33Back to Ireland Home
There was no winner of tonight's €17m EuroMillions jackpot.
The winning numbers were 10, 20, 21, 28, and 48. The Lucky Stars were 1 and 8.
There was also no winner of the €500,000 top prize in the Ireland only EuroMillions plus, where the winning numbers were 17, 18, 26, 27 and 47.
The jackpot rolls on. Will there be another big winner in Ireland this year?
Check your tickets here:
Lotto Results: Tuesday, January 02, 2018
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 3
- 9
- 16
- 21
- 34
- 38
- 25
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 2
- 9
- 20
- 28
- 33
- 38
- 8
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €17,000,000
There was no winner of the Euromillion jackpot.
- 10
- 20
- 21
- 28
- 48
- 1
- 8
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Plus top prize.
- 17
- 18
- 26
- 27
- 47
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 4
- 8
- 10
- 12
- 13
- 17
- 33
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
KEYWORDS: Lotto, EuroMillions
- 4
- 10
- 17
- 28
- 31
- 32
- 37
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
More in this section
Record number of patients waiting on trolleys or chairs unnacceptable, according to Simon Harris
'No evidence' that families 'game the system' by pretending to be homeless in Dublin
656 patients waiting on trolleys, chairs or in corridors for hospital bed
Storm Eleanor: 55,000 ESB customers without power amid flooding and winds of up to 155km/h
Most Read in Ireland
2018's first baby born in Limerick
The first baby of 2018 has been born in Limerick.
Medical card holders to benefit from new measures today
A reduction in prescription charges for some medical card holders comes into effect from today.
Latest: €39m Euromillions winner has made contact with National Lottery
Latest: The winner of the €39m Euromillions jackpot has made contact with the National Lottery.
'Best mum ever' laid to rest after cancer battle; 8-year-old daughter gives touching tribute
"I love my mummy very much. She was the best. She was funny. She always made me laugh. She was so special to me."
Lotto ticket sold in Wexford wins €1m Christmas Millionaire Raffle
Check your tickets.
Man charged with Kilrush assault told Gardaí: 'No one puts their hands on my father,' court hears
A 23-year-old man from Co. Clare has appeared before a special sitting of Ennis District Court, charged in connection with the assault of another man.
Worries about latest deadly flu to hit Ireland as GPs say it is not too late to get vaccinated
There are concerns the country may be hit by one of the deadliest outbreaks of flu in decades.
Garda and civilian cars crash on Limerick road; two injured
A garda and a civilian were both taken to hospital as a precaution after their cars were involved in a crash today, gardaí said.
Join the conversation - comment here