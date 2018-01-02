Check your EuroMillions tickets here

Back to Ireland Home

There was no winner of tonight's €17m EuroMillions jackpot.

The winning numbers were 10, 20, 21, 28, and 48. The Lucky Stars were 1 and 8.

There was also no winner of the €500,000 top prize in the Ireland only EuroMillions plus, where the winning numbers were 17, 18, 26, 27 and 47.

The jackpot rolls on. Will there be another big winner in Ireland this year?

Check your tickets here:

Lotto Results: Tuesday, January 02, 2018


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 3
    • 9
    • 16
    • 21
    • 34
    • 38
    • 25



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 2
    • 9
    • 20
    • 28
    • 33
    • 38
    • 8



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €17,000,000

    There was no winner of the Euromillion jackpot.

    • 10
    • 20
    • 21
    • 28
    • 48
    • 1
    • 8



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Plus top prize.

    • 17
    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 47



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 4
    • 8
    • 10
    • 12
    • 13
    • 17
    • 33



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 4
    • 10
    • 17
    • 28
    • 31
    • 32
    • 37



Full Lotto draw results »
KEYWORDS: Lotto, EuroMillions

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland