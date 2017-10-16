Check out the scariest videos to emerge from Hurricane Ophelia so far

Video footage shows the power of Hurricane Ophelia as the roof of Douglas Community School blows towards a housing estate.

Earlier, the hurricane caused damage at Passage West GAA grounds where the roof of the stand blew off, hitting houses in it's track.

Roof gone from stand in passage west gaa club. #ophelia pic.twitter.com/mZm4uQ8rAo — Billy OK (@bingobars) October 16, 2017

Elsewhere, the roof has also collapsed at Cork City FC's Turner's Cross ground.

Video of Derrynane roof pic.twitter.com/NqjDLuV1ks — Ethan McCarthy (@EthanMcC90) October 16, 2017

Ophelia doing most damage at the cross since Seanie left 🌪 will we ever win the league 💔 #CCFC84 pic.twitter.com/QSreszhqyW — Graham Woods (@Woodsy_9) October 16, 2017

Video footage sent into us from Garyvove beach in Cork shows a caravan tossed on its side.

Currently around 120,000 electricity customers are without power.

The main areas impacted are in the southern half of the country and include counties Kerry, Cork, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford and Limerick.