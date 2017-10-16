Check out the scariest videos to emerge from Hurricane Ophelia so far

Video footage shows the power of Hurricane Ophelia as the roof of Douglas Community School blows towards a housing estate.

Earlier, the hurricane caused damage at Passage West GAA grounds where the roof of the stand blew off, hitting houses in it's track.

Elsewhere, the roof has also collapsed at Cork City FC's Turner's Cross ground.

Video footage sent into us from Garyvove beach in Cork shows a caravan tossed on its side.

Currently around 120,000 electricity customers are without power.

The main areas impacted are in the southern half of the country and include counties Kerry, Cork, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford and Limerick.
