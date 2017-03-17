Check out the colour and pageantry from St Patrick’s Day parades around the country

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered around the county at parades celebrating St Patrick’s Day today.

Throughout the evening we will be creating a series of galleries dedicated to the people who turned up at the various parades despite the lack of sunshine.

First up we have Cork where thousands turned out to see all the colour and fun. See if you can spot yourself in our gallery.

Next up we have Clonakilty in West Cork where our photographer Dan Linehan was on hand to capture some of the colour that transcended the grey skies.

A parade of vintage cars took place at the parade in Clonakilty.

***

We will be adding to the list of galleries all evening but if your parade is not yet added check out our spectacular snapshot from parades around the country below.

Kilkenny’s theme was ‘Jonathan Swift’, chosen to celebrate his heritage in the city.

Kilkenny had its biggest parade to date with Bui´ Bolg productions, the Wexford-based street arts company, recruited this year to bring the ‘Jonathan Swift’ theme to life. Pic: Dylan Vaughan.

Kilkenny Tradfest is also taking place this weekend with some of the country’s most acclaimed musicians and artists set to play in the Marble City over the St Patrick’s Day weekend.

A general view of Kilkenny’s St Patrick’s Day parade. Pic: Dylan Vaughan.

Clonakilty

The Clonakilty arts group at the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Clonakilty, West Cork. Pic: Dan Linehan

Children from An tobar eolais montessori school at the annual St. Patrick’s day parade in Clonakilty, West Cork. Pic: Dan Linehan

Limerick celebrated in style and colour as around 4,000 participants marched down the city’s main street for the St Patrick’s Day parade.

The Limerick city St Patrick’s Day parade. Pic: Sean Curtin.

The Limerick city St Patrick’s Day parade. Pic: Sean Curtin.

The inclement weather failed to dampen the spirits of the estimated 50,000 people who cheered and encouraged the almost 100 different community and theatre groups, companies, sports clubs and bands who entertained the spectators along the route.

The Limerick city St Patrick’s Day parade. Pic: Sean Curtin.

Fourteen-year-old Limerick Person of the Year and cyberbullying campaigner Luke Culhane led out the parade, which this year had as its theme ‘Our Stories – this is where we belong’.

Luke Culhane at the head of the Limerick city St Patrick’s Day parade. Pic: Sean Curtin.

All the colours of the rainbow were present in the entry by award winning company Luxe. Infused with a middle eastern sound the 47 members of local performers entertained the crowd with giant inflatable floats and gymnastics.

The Limerick city St Patrick’s Day parade. Pic: Sean Curtin.

Limerick St Patrick’s Festival continues over the weekend, with a series of events celebrating our National Holiday. This Sunday [19 March] from 12 noon around 1,000 musicians from 17 marching bands will take part in the 47th Limerick International Band Championship.

The Limerick city St Patrick’s Day parade. Pic: Sean Curtin.

The Limerick city St Patrick’s Day parade. Pic: Sean Curtin.

Meanwhile in Cork, thousands enjoyed St Patrick’s parade in the centre of the city.

The Cork city St Patrick’s Day parade on the Grand Parade. Pic: Clare Keogh.

The Cork city St Patrick’s Day parade on the Grand Parade. Pic: Jim Coughlan.

The Cork city St Patrick’s Day parade on the Grand Parade. Pic: Jim Coughlan.

The Cork city St Patrick’s Day parade on the Grand Parade. Pic: Jim Coughlan.

The Cork city St Patrick’s Day parade on the Grand Parade. Pic: Clare Keogh.

The Cork city St Patrick’s Day parade on the Grand Parade. Pic: Clare Keogh.

The Cork city St Patrick’s Day parade on the Grand Parde. Pic: Clare Keogh.

The Cork city St Patrick’s Day parade on the Grand Parade. Pic: Clare Keogh.

The Cork city St Patrick’s Day parade on the Grand Parade. Pic: Clare Keogh.

The town of Tralee in County Kerry held their parade at noon.

Dylan Passway from England and Mary Kate O’Shea from Tralee at the St Patrick’s Day parade in Tralee, Co Kerry. Pic: Domnick Walsh

Children enjoying the St Patrick’s Day parade in Tralee, Co Kerry. Pic: Domnick Walsh

In Dublin more than half a million people are expected to line the streets for the annual parade.

Cork Airport saw a boost in travel figures over the weekend as thousands of tourists and returning locals gather in the city and county to enjoy the festivities.

People are being advised to dress for the weather and to follow the instructions of Gardaí when it comes to road closures.

Susan Kirby, CEO of the St Patrick’s Festival, says they are expecting a diverse parade in Dublin.

"There’s probably about 3,000 people taking part in today’s parade.

"People have travelled from all over Ireland first of all - Innishannon, Cork, Galway, Donegal, Waterford, Wexford, and Dublin.

"Then we have Irish bands that will be marching today and bands coming from all over the world - the US, the Bahamas, Switzerland, Germany. Some really fantastic bands coming in to entertain us."

The Grand Marshall for the Dublin parade, rower Annalise Murphy, is looking forward to it.

"I’m getting pretty nervous now. When I got asked to do it I was like, ’wow, I’d absolutely love to’ and then suddenly I thought ’oh no what have I agreed to do this is going to be terrifying’.

"I think once the parade starts it’s going to be so much fun. I don’t know what to expect because it’s going to be a new experience but it’s going to be brilliant."

DeKalb High School from Illinois have been practicing for two years for today's #StPatricksDay parade ☘️ pic.twitter.com/mR0l3IGA41 — RTÉ News (@rtenews) March 17, 2017

Quick peek behind the scenes at some of the stuff coming for the Dublin #StPatricksDay parade pic.twitter.com/i6sxmVCXdT — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) March 17, 2017

Streets are slowly filling with people waiting for the parade to start. 20 minutes left :) #StPatricksDay #stpatricksfestival #dublin pic.twitter.com/siGBfbDdtm — Vojta Splinar (@splinarcz) March 17, 2017

A/Commissioner Jack Nolan parading Gardaí at Dublin Castle ahead of the Saint Patrick's Day parade. #StPatricksFest pic.twitter.com/8WrOP2Ux4E — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) March 17, 2017