Charlie Haughey to get his own Netflix 'thriller'

Controversial ex-taoiseach Charlie Haughey's time in office is set to be turned into a six-part Netflix thriller by 2019, writes Fiachra Ó Cionnaith, Political Correspondent

The popular online film streaming website is currently in talks with producers Qwerty Media over plans to turn Peter Cunningham's novel The Taoiseach into an online series.

While fictional, Mr Cunningham's novel is widely acknowledged to be strongly based on Mr Haughey's time in power.

This is because of its focus on main protagonist Harry Messenger's unnerving style of leadership, lavish lifestyle and extra-marital affairs.

"Haughey has a way of always being the centre of attention.He is by far the most interesting Irish political figure of the last 50 years," Mr Cunningham said.