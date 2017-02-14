Charlie Flanagan to raise issue of British police officers operating undercover in Ireland

The Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan is to meet with the Northern Irish Secretary of State this afternoon.

Minister Flanagan will hold official talks with James Brokenshire at Iveagh House in Dublin.

The Minister is expected to raise the issue of British police officers operating undercover in the Republic during the meeting.

He said this month: “The security forces here would be very concerned about agents from another country operating in this jurisdiction.

“We have had incidents of that in the past.”

Brokenshire will discuss how Brexit could affect tourism and will also talk to industry reps about the implications for the energy sector and cross-border businesses.