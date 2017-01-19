Charlie Flanagan: North's parties must emulate McGuinness' efforts

Foreign Minister Clarlie Flanagan has urged the parties in the North to emulate Martin McGuinness' political legacy.

Paying tribute to Mr McGuinness, who today announced his decision to quit frontline politics for health reasons, Charlie Flanagan said he had been unstinting in trying to stabilise power-sharing in Belfast and advance reconciliation between unionists and nationalists.

"While those of us who have worked directly with Martin will wish him and his family well for the future, we will also miss his positive contribution to political discourse on this island," he said.

Mr Flanagan said: "As the holder of a joint office, he fully recognised that his duty was to represent all of the people of Northern Ireland. Through word and deed, Martin sought to reach out to those who - for understandable reasons - would have regarded his past with fear, anger and suspicion."

Mr Flanagan worked with Mr McGuinness over two and a half years.

"I experienced a political leader who was determined to make the future of Northern Ireland, and its people, so much better than its past," he said.

"I hope that Martin's political legacy - of a resilient and generous commitment to the interlocking institutions of the Good Friday Agreement - will encourage all of Northern Ireland's political parties to emulate his efforts to consolidate partnership government."