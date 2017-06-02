Charlie Flanagan asks Irish fans to be sensible if travelling to New Zealand for Lions Tour

The Minister for Foreign Affairs has offered eight 'top tips' to Irish Rugby fans travelling to New Zealand for the Lions Tour.

Charlie Flanagan is asking Irish fans to be sensible and to plan properly to make their trip as memorable and enjoyable as possible.

Ensure you have travel insurance, report missing passports and stay in contact with your families at all times back home, he said.

The minister also urged all Irish fans to be responsible when attending the games, follow stadia rules and ensure that they download his department's Travelwise app to stay informed.

The Minister went on to add that he hopes the travelling army of Irish have a wonderful time and that the Lions go on to achieve only their second ever series victory over New Zealand on All Black soil.