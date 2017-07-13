Charleton Tribunal to rule on whether media can report on Ms D evidence

The chairman of the Disclosures Tribunal is to rule on whether evidence from a certain witness known as 'Ms D' should be heard in private.

The Tribunal is examining whether false sexual abuse claims were used to smear and discredit the garda whistleblower Sergeant Maurice McCabe.

The Tribunal has heard that in 2006 a female - known only as Ms D- made a complaint against Sgt Maurice McCabe following a game of hide and seek in 1998.

Ms D was the daughter of a colleague of Sgt McCabe's.

The allegation was dismissed by the DPP, but it resurfaced years later as a rape allegation.

This allegation against the garda whistleblower was completely false and had been made because a counsellor had made a copy and paste mistake.

Ms D had never made the more serious allegation and had been keen to correct the error. She is due to give her evidence next week.

This morning, the Tribunal discussed whether her evidence should be heard in private or whether the media should be allowed to attend and report from it.

Ms D’s legal team said they did not mind if recognised media outlets attended, but said her identity should remain anonymous and the public should be excluded from attending.

Lawyers for various media organisations said bona fide members of the press should be present to report on the evidence.

Sgt McCabe’s own counsel said he did not say why the public should be excluded and said he did not see any intimidation from Joe or Josephine soap.

Mr Justice Peter Charleton (pictured below) said he would make his ruling in due course.