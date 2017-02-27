Charleton Tribunal into Garda whistleblower controversy to begin today

The Tribunal investigating the alleged smearing of Garda whistleblowers is to begin today.

In a break with tradition, the Charleton Tribunal will be open to TV cameras.

This time two weeks ago the treatment of Maurice McCabe and others was due to be investigated behind closed doors by a Commission.

However, after he called for the hearings to take place in public, the Cabinet signed off on a Tribunal a day later, which begins today.

Justice Peter Charleton

It will investigate an allegation that the highest levels of the force organised a campaign to discredit Garda McCabe's complaints, and to blacken his name by making false allegations of a criminal act against him.

Today's opening will be largely ceremonial and will feature only an opening statement by the chairman, Justice Peter Charleton of the Supreme Court.

However, he has chosen to allow the opening be filmed for TV and recorded for radio - indicating that this Tribunal's hearings could be more public than any other.