Charleton inquiry to hear from first witnesses today after alleged smear campaign against Maurice McCabe

The Disclosures Tribunal, which was set up to investigate allegations of a senior Garda smear campaign against whistleblower Sergeant Maurice McCabe will hear from its first witnesses today.

The Chartleton Inquiry set up in February, will investigate whether former Garda Commissioner Martin Calinan or current Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan instructed negative briefings against Sgt McCabe.

The tribunal will exmaine the creation, distribution and use by Tusla of a file containing false allegations of sexual abuse against Sergeant McCabe, allegedly sent to Gardai in 2013 and whether this was used by senior members of the force to discredit him.

Witnesses from Tusla, the HSE and the Rian Counselling service will appear before the Charleton Tribunal which will begin at 10 o'clock at Dublin Castle.

Both Tusla and the HSE have apologised to Mr McCabe and his family for the false allegations, with the child and family agency saying they were the result of a clerical error.