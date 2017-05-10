Charles and Camilla to begin official visit to Ireland

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla begin an official visit to Ireland today.

On arrival in Dublin, they will be received by President Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin.

They will attend ceremonies in Glasnevin Cemetery in Dublin to commemorate those who died in the First World War and the Easter Rising.

The couple are also due to have a meeting with the Taoiseach Enda Kenny during their stay, and on Thursday they will be visiting Kilkenny.

Mayor of the city, Councillor Patrick O'Neill, says there is great excitement.

He said: "I think we have a strange obsession in Ireland with the royal family to a certain extent, people are kind of intrigued, particularly since Diana's time.

"Everyone is keen to get an invite to meet them, but unfortunately that is not possible."