Charity urges public to help support national collection day for homeless children

A leading children's charity is urging the public to help them support children affected by homelessness.

Barnardos is holding their national collection day throughout the country today.

The organisation say they are seeing the impact of the homelessness crisis more than ever this year, with recent figures showing the number of children homeless in Ireland now stands at 2,973.

Mary Gamble, Director of Fundraising for Barnardos, has said it is important to realise there are individuals behind these statistics.

"It is really important that people think about the faces of those children," she said.

"Behind those figures, there's a story behind every single one of them and it means that tonight, there'll be almost 3,000 children that will be going to a bed that is not their own.

"There'll be parents that will be tucking their children into bed and they're not going to be able to read them a good night story.

"They're not going to be able to any of the things that parents take for granted and it's not good enough."