Charity is hoping to #FillALuas with gifts for the homeless

People in Dublin are being asked to donate enough gifts for the homeless to fill a Luas tram today.

Transdev and Inner City Helping Homeless will be accepting shoeboxes of presents at the Connolly Luas stop in Dublin until 7pm.

Some of the team at the Connolly Luas stop this morning. Pic: Luas/Twitter

The charity is suggesting people buy things like underwear, hats, gloves, toiletries and chocolates.

Transdev’s Dervla Brophy says they’ll be distributed right across the country: "Inner City Helping Homeless are primarily based in Dublin however the beauty of the shoebox appeal is that the shoeboxes they collect go to homeless people all around Ireland - in Cork, Dublin, Galway and everywhere else as well."

#ICHH CEO @AnthonyICHH is live in the @Luas at our annual #fillaluas event in Connolly Station. Please RT as we want as many people here as possible to support the 8,492 people currently homeless in Ireland. #MyNameIs pic.twitter.com/zewEfHgvvF — ICHHDUBLIN (@ICHHDUBLIN) December 14, 2017

Homeless people have been invited along as the team will be offering hot meals, hot drinks, haircuts, sweet treats and Giggles the Clown will be there to provide some entertainment.

Last year over 20,000 shoeboxes were donated and they filled a whole Luas - hence the hastag #fillaluas.

They are hoping to break that record this year.

According to Inner City Helping Homeless there are almost 8,500 people who are now homeless in Ireland with 3,194 of those being children.