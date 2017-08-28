Charity dealt with 304 victims of sex trafficking last year

An Irish charity which supports prostitutes and victims of sex trafficking dealt with 304 women last year.

Ruhama has said the women were from 37 different countries and 92 were trafficked into Ireland.

The majority of prostitution here is run by organised crime gangs in off-street locations.

Ruhama also has an outreach van which visits on-street red light areas three to four times a week and which helped 63 women last year.