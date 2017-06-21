Charity claims fire brigade closes 'building site' hotel that was being used to house homeless

A former Dublin hotel, which is undergoing building work and was being used as emergency accommodation by Dublin City Council for homeless people, has been issued with a closure order, according to a homeless charity.

The charity, Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH), claimed that the Dublin Fire Brigade enforced the closure tonight of Lynam's Hotel, with the group saying that the decision to put eight adults and seven children in a "building site" was a "new low".

The closure order on the former city centre hotel followed inspections requested last night by ICHH.

The group said: "To have families sent to an unfinished hotel or "hub" with fire doors chained shut and the fire panel lighting up red was an accident waiting to happen.

"Has nothing been learned from the Stardust and Grenfell Tower tragedies? There is no excuses for sending families to such an environment and we are glad the Dublin Fire Brigade have taken the appropriate action."

On hearing last night that the former hotel was being used to accommodate the homeless people ICHH CEO, Anthony Flynn, said: "It's a shock to see that it has been opened up and used because it's essentially a building site.

"It's just unaccceptable. We're in a situation where families need accommodation, but opening up a building site to put them into is a new low.

"People are being herded like cattle. There was no running water to sinks or showers and sockets had no power in rooms."

A spokeswoman for Dublin City Council said the hotel was only used "late at night" when families present as homeless and alternative accommodation cannot be sourced.

Mr Flynn said: "We have today engaged with statutory bodies regarding the usage of Lynam's Hotel for emergency accommodation for families. On preliminary inspection of the premises it was found that a number of building regulations have not been adhered to.

"The building went under inspection by Dublin Fire Brigade, and will be visited by The Health & Safety Authority. At no point should Lynam's have been opened for use by the Dublin Region Homeless Executive.

"The structure is still a construction site and by allowing families to be accommodated within the building lives were put in danger. A full investigation as to how Lynam's came into use without the appropriate regulations in place is needed now."