Charity calls on Government to prioritise fighting homelessness in Budget

The Peter McVerry Trust wants homelessness to be the number one priority in this afternoon’s Budget.

Today marks World Homelessness Day, and around 1,700 people have become homeless in the year since Budget 2017.

CEO of the PMV Trust, Pat Doyle, said that families need long-term solutions.

"We need an end to the practice of the hotels, and we need, as a preventative measure, families on low income need to be given greater supports to stay in the private rented [sector], so we need to up the HAP [Housing Assistance Payment], because we're not going to be able to keep churning hubs all the time."