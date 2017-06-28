Charities welcome creation of new Department of Community and Rural Affairs

Charities are welcoming the creation of the new Department of Community and Rural Affairs as a breakthrough for the sector.

The Wheel, which represents 1,300 Irish charities, is holding its annual conference, which will hear from the Charities Regulator later.

The Wheel says the creation of the Department presents the opportunity to develop a strategy for the charities sector for the first time.

CEO of The Wheel, Deirdre Garvey has said the commitment from government is very important.

"That commitment in the programme for government for a strategy for the community and voluntary sector I think is very important and it goes beyond the funding programmes and funding initiatives that are taking place," she said.