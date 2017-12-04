Charges against two Dublin men accused of murder of Graham McNally dropped

Charges against two Dublin men accused of the murder of Graham McNally have been dropped after an application by the State at the Central Criminal Court this morning.

Gary Thompson (33), of Plunkett Drive, Finglas, Dublin 11 and Glen McGrath (47), of McKelvey Avenue, Finglas, Dublin 11 were charged with the murder of Mr McNally (34) at Coldwinters, Finglas on January 20, 2009.

Both men were due to go on trial at the Central Criminal Court this morning, and were present when their case was called before Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy.

However, Sean Gillane SC prosecuting asked the court to enter a nolle prosequi in relation to both counts on the indictment; this means the State will not be proceeding with the prosecution against Mr Thompson and Mr McGrath.

The court agreed to the application.