Charge of 15c could be levied on coffee cups
06/11/2017
It is reported that a charge of up to 15c could be levied on disposable coffee cups in a bid to tackle waste.
According to the Irish Independent around two million takeaway cups are sent to landfill every day.
Environment Minister Denis Naughten wants to encourage customers to bring their own reusable mugs for their latte on the go.
It is understood talks have already taken place with major companies including Insomnia and Supermac's.
