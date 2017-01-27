Changes to passport application process announced

Changes to the passport application process have been announced today.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan says a new online tracking service will allow people to check the progress of their application.

A more interactive web-chat social media service is also available which allows for "real time" communication.

Last year, the Passport Service issued a over 730,000 passports - he highest number in any year so far.
KEYWORDS: passport, tourism, travel

 

