Changes to passport application process announced
27/01/2017 - 14:17:46
Changes to the passport application process have been announced today.
The Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan says a new online tracking service will allow people to check the progress of their application.
A more interactive web-chat social media service is also available which allows for "real time" communication.
Last year, the Passport Service issued a over 730,000 passports - he highest number in any year so far.
