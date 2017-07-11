Changes to drink-driving law to be discussed at Cabinet this morning

Controversial changes to the law on drink-driving are due to be discussed at Cabinet this morning.

The proposed legislation would see the introduction of an automatic three-month ban for drivers over the alcohol limit.

Currently, first-time offenders are not necessarily disqualified and can pay a fine and get three penalty points.

Last night, Transport Minister Shane Ross confirmed that he would push for a free vote on the measures which have been labeled 'anti-rural' by some TDs.

The legislation will come before the Oireachtas in the Autumn.

When introducing it in February, Minister Ross said: "What I am proposing is that the existing provision allowing people to get penalty points rather than a disqualification for drink driving sends the wrong message and should go.

"Instead of three penalty points, such drivers will get a three-month disqualification. This is quite proportionate.

"Drink-driving is serious, and potentially fatal. Even a small amount of alcohol can impair people’s reactions, and that cannot be tolerated when people are behind the wheel of a car."