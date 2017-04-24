Change is in the air as wintry showers expected

The weather is expected to change today as temperatures become colder and wintry showers arrive.

It will be mostly cloudy today with outbreaks of rain.

Some showers could be heavy with a risk of hail.

It is expected to feel much colder this evening with fresh and gusty northwesterly winds.

Showers will be most frequent over Connacht and Ulster tonight.

There is also a risk of thunder, particularly in northern and western coastal counties.

A yellow weather warning is in place as northerly winds will reach gale force 8 later this evening and early tonight on Irish coastal waters from Rossan Point to Malin Head to Belfast lough, and on the north Irish Sea.

Temperatures will drop to lows of 0 to +3 degrees tonight with frost in places.

Occasional showers and wintry conditions will continue through Tuesday and Wednesday, after midweek temperatures will rise but it will remain changeable and unsettled.

Wet and windy weather will arrive from the Atlantic during Friday, with heavy rain and strong south to southwest winds.