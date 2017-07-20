Challenge to National Children's Hospital over alleged damage to local houses

by Ann O'Loughlin

A High Court action has been launched over alleged damage to houses located beside the site of the new National Children's Hospital in Dublin.

The proceedings have been taken by residents of the O'Reilly Avenue, Ceannt Fort, Mount Brown areas and are against the National Paediatric Hospital Development Board and BAM Civil Limited the firm which is building the hospital.

Residents claim their homes have been damaged as a result of certain works being carried out by the defendants.

The matter was mentioned before Mr Justice Paul Gilligan today who granted lawyers for the resident's permission to serve short notice of the proceedings on the defendants.

The case will come back before the court next week.