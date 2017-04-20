Chairperson of the Gay and Lesbian Equality Network resigns

The Chairperson of the Gay and Lesbian Equality Network has announced his resignation.

Kieran Rose said he regrets that financial arrangements made between him and GLEN are contributing to controversy surrounding the body as it faces a review by the Charities Regulator.

In a statement tonight Mr Rose said support of approximately €11,500 was provided to him in his run for the Seanad last year - which he says was repaid in full.

However Mr Rose said he should have ensured that the board of GLEN was aware of the arrangement.