CF campaigner Orla Tinsley on life support in US; calls on more people to become organ donors

by Denise O’Donoghue

Cystic fibrosis campaigner Orla Tinsley has called on the public to become organ donors in the run up to Christmas as she revealed she is currently on life support.

Orla, who is from Co Kildare but living in New York, has received six calls about a possible double lung transplant to date, the most recent being just ten days ago.

Unfortunately the potential donors were found not to be a match for her.

Today she has urged members of the public to carry an organ donor card.

"Please carry a donor card and let your family know your wishes. Then you can live life and give life," she said.

"Up to 8 people can be saved. I am currently on life support fighting intensely."

Please carry a donor card and let your family know your wishes. Then you can live life and give life. Up to 8 people can be saved. I am currently on life support fighting intensely. Love x #beatcf #cysticfibrosis — Orla Tinsley (@orlatinsley) December 19, 2017

She also shared a photo of her oxygen mask on Instagram, saying her family are with her while she waits for her seventh call about a double lung transplant.

"This is a picture of my oxygen mask. It feels pretty apt to update with this as my entire focus now is on breathing.

"I am struggling a lot but I am strong and hopeful. You see, I’m a ninja. They don’t quit and they are adaptable to all situations. They karate chop their way with stealth, fancy foot work and a determined mind.

"I have an incredible team @nyphospital who are working intensely around the clock to keep me alive. We are hopeful that lungs are coming. My family are with me and we just need those lungs to come. Thanks everyone for your love and prayers and best wishes."

[mdia=insta]https://www.instagram.com/p/Bc4wWynHsYm/[/media]