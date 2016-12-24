Ceremony to remember those who lost their lives at sea

People who lost their lives at sea this year will be remembered at a special ceremony today.

15 crew lost Christmas Eve 1895, all lost at sea in 2016 and IRCG's Caitriona Lucas. Never forgotten. East Pier lighthouse DL midday today. pic.twitter.com/6QKJrQYNDv — DunLaoghaireLifeboat (@RNLIDunLaoghair) December 24, 2016

The annual commemoration by Dun Laoghaire RNLI honours their 15 lifeboat volunteers who died during a rescue on Christmas Eve in 1895.

This year, tribute will be paid to Caitriona Lucas who lost her life during a search operation in September.

David Branigan from the Dun Laoghaire RNLI says today will be very poignant.

"The Crystal Sea ceremony at the end of Dun Laoghaire pier is a very short, moving tribute to everyone who has lost their lives around the coast, including this year, Caitriona Lucas, who died off Co Clare, as well as the 15 crew members who died from [Christmas Eve on] 1895 while on a rescue mission in Dublin Bay," he said.