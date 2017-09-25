Centre reports major rise in numbers of homeless unable to access emergency accommodation

There has been an alarming increase in the number of homeless people having problems accessing emergency accommodation.

Mercy Law Resource Centre says it dealt with more than 2,000 housing queries last year compared to less than 700 in 2015.

It says in the majority of cases, people who were refused, were actually legally entitled to it.

Solicitor Rebecca Keatinge says there were some things that were particularly noticeable.

She said: "The people we would have been dealing with last year were for the most part very vulnerable individuals and families who were having problems accessing emergency accommodation.

"We were meeting people who were sleeping their cars, sleeping in public parks and sleeping in tents, because they just did not have the access they needed to homeless accommodation."