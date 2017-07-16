Centre 'bought by Church of Scientology' would have been ideal for new school, says Dublin Councillor

A Dublin Councillor has said that a community centre believed to have been purchased by the Church of Scientology should have been used for a new school.

The organisation has reportedly spent money to refurbish the Victory Centre in Dublin, with the view to it becoming the biggest centre for scientology in Europe.

The centre was sold by Nama to an undisclosed investor last year.

“It was a great facility for the community,” said Councillor Brian Lawlor.

“A lot of people are in shock that the site wasn’t bought for schools. As I said before, the Department of Education did look at the site several times, but they didn’t buy it.

“There is a secondary school needed in the area, they’re trying to locate a site. I believe this would have been an ideal location for the school site.

“Look, the Church of Scientology have the site now, so it’s a wait-and-see.”