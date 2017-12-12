Central Bank warns households about taking on new debt, 10 years on from financial crisis

The Central Bank is warning households about taking on new debt, almost 10 years on from the financial crisis.

It's latest financial review says that while the Irish economy continues to strengthen, Brexit, disruptions to global trade, and high levels of debt for both consumers and firms, are risks.

Today assessment continues to highlight the threat of overheating in the economy.

It says deficits in transport infrastructure, communications and residential property pose a risk to growth.

Debt, including mortgage debt, is highlighted as being vulnerable to a rise in interest rates.