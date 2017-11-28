Central Bank to reveal review of mortgage lending rules

The Central Bank is unlikely to make any changes to its mortgage lending rules when it reveals a review later today.

They determine how much banks can lend and the size of a deposit needed.

Currently first time buyers need a 10% deposit and can only borrow three-and-a-half times what they earn.

It comes as latest figures reveal house prices are rising by an average 13% across the country.

The Central Bank Governor Phillip Lane has previously indicated he's unlikely to change the rules.