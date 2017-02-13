Central Bank publishes name of unauthorised company

The Central Bank has published the name of an unauthorised company, Lawson Consultancy Limited (USA), which is not authorised by it as an investment firm or to provide investment advice.

It is a criminal offence for an unauthorised firm/person to provide financial services in Ireland that would require authorisation under relevant legislation.

Anyone who wants to check whether a firm is authorised can phone (01) 224 4000.

A list of unauthorised companies is also available on the Central Bank website.

The Central Bank is advising consumers that, if they deal with a firm/person who is not authorised, they are not eligible for compensation from the Investor Compensation Scheme.

Since obtaining the necessary legal powers in August 1998, the names of 288 unauthorised firms have been published by the Central Bank.