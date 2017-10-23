Central Bank: €160m paid out in tracker scandal already, 'no upper limit' on bank pay-outs

The Central Bank says its job is to ensure that all customers affected by the tracker mortgage scandal are compensated.

Governor Philip Lane was speaking as he headed into the first meeting between the Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and the banks this morning.

Senior management from KBC, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB will be forced to outline what they are doing about the controversy.

Philip Lane says €160m has already been paid out, covering only a fraction of those affected.

He said: "We are not going to put any limit on the amounts paid out, it is up to the banks to make fair and generous offers to those affected so that the full scale of the harm is remedied.

"So, I don't want to put an upper limit on the banks to be as generous as reasonable, given that the harm suffered by those affected in this case."