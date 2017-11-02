Census finds that carers give over 6.6 million hours of unpaid care a week

Results of the Census show that people are giving over 6.6 million hours of unpaid care a week.

According to the latest figures, over 4% of the population are carers and 3,800 are under 15 years of age.

The statistics also show that over 13% of the population has a disability.

Of the 643,000 people with a disability, 130 thousand are at work.

Results of the Census also found that Malahide is healthiest town in Ireland

Malahide in North Co. Dublin is the healthiest town in Ireland.

Last year's census figures show that 92.5% of the population said they were in good or very good health.

It is followed by Carrigaline in Co. Cork and Maynooth in Co. Kildare.

The statistics also show that of the 4% of the population who are carers, almost 2 thirds are female.