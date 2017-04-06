Census 2016 reveals increased numbers of divorced, non religious and multi-lingual people in Ireland

There almost 4.8 million people living in Ireland.

The first set of results of Census 2016 have been published this morning - showing a population increase of 3.8% since April 2011.

The average age of people in the country is 37.4 years, up from 36 years in the last Census - and there are 53,000 more females than males.

Two million households filled out the Census form on the evening of Sunday the 24 of April 2016.

The number of people who identify as having no religion is on the up as the number of Catholics diminishes.

Those with no religion almost doubled from 269,800 to 468,400 and the number of Catholics in Ireland dropped by 132,200 from 3,861,300 to 3,729,100.

The number of renting households went up 22,323 from 2011 and with an increase in overall permanent housing units of 48,257.

312,982 dwellings remain without an internet connection which is down more that 25% since 2011.

The number of people identifying as travellers also increased by 5.1% to 30,987 and the number of people who spoke a foreign language at home increased by 19% to 612,018.

This is the first time the Census has recorded same sex civil partnerships and marital status and logged a total of 6,034 same sex couples in Ireland.

3,442 were male couples and 2,592 were female.

The number of divorced people increased by 16,125 to 103,895.